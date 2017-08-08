Neglected Shih Tzu from Ossett to appear on TV show

A severely-neglected Shih Tzu from Ossett whose fur was so matted that the RSPCA Inspector couldn’t tell it was a dog will be starring on C5’S Dog Rescuers.

When RSPCA Inspector Kris Walker investigated a complaint about an animal with matted fur who was reportedly living in a garden in March this year she was shocked by what she found.

Neglected Shih Tzu found in Ossett.

Inspector Walker said she was stunned to be confronted by a bundle of tangles and knots: “When I first saw Missy I couldn’t even tell she was a dog, let alone what breed she was.

“The little Shih Tzu was so matted she couldn’t see in front of her and would run around in circles as she only had limited visibility out of the side.

“I took her straight to Abbey House Veterinary Hospital in Leeds.

“The vets went through three sets of clippers in order to remove the hair from her body and, in the process, unearthed her collar which had become embedded in her fur.”

Missy then had to be put under anaesthetic as her face and feet were too sensitive to shave while she was awake.”

In total, 2kg - the same weight as two bags of sugar - of fur was removed from poor Missy.

She spent about a month at RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield district branch until she found a new home with dog-loving couple Jeff Noad and Christine Morris and their RSPCA rescue dog Poppy in Bradford.

New owner Christine Morris, said: “Missy is really happy here. Although they started as strangers, she and my other dog Poppy who we’ve had for 18 months are made for each other.

“Both of them came from the RSPCA. They get on so well, it’s as if they had been brought up together.

“They eat, sleep and play together, have the occasional tussle and cuddle up in the car.

“Missy is the noisy one and Poppy is so laid back. They are the best things that have come into our lives.”

Missy’s story is due to be told on the new series of Channel 5’s Dog Rescuers, Tuesday, August 29 at 8pm on Channel 5.