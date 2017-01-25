Near-tragedy prompts plea from Leeds mum

An East Leeds mum is encouraging parents of young children to attend free first aid course training after her child nearly died in an accident at home.

Leigha Tearl, 21, from East End Park, attended a course at the Henry Barran centre in Gipton after her eight month old swallowed a bead. She said: “It was the most frightening thing in my life. I thought he was going to die.”

She managed to free the bead while waiting for an ambulance to arrive but added: “I never want to be unprepared again.”

Parents of young children in South and East Leeds are being offered first aid training for free. The training, which is offered in the local community, covers topics such as CPR, choking, bleeding, bumps and bruises and poisoning in the home. It also covers injuries such as burns, coughs, colds as well as more serious symptoms such as rashes and how to identify symptoms of life threatening illnesses like meningitis and sepsis and when to seek urgent medical help.

The courses have been funded by NHS Leeds South and East CCG and are run by Think Tank Training Solutions.

They will offer 50 free courses until the end of March, taking place on sites including children’s centres, community centres, primary schools and GP surgeries.

Leigha said: “Since finishing the training I have had far fewer visits to my local health services as I now know when it is necessary to seek medical advice.”

Some 126 courses have already been delivered to more than 1,000 parents in areas including Beeston, Burmantofts, Cross Gates and Harehills. Find your local course by calling the council’s early start team on 0113 3784504 if you live in Leeds South and East.