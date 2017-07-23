Navigate a new offering at Leeds cafe The Lock

A city centre hotel has continued its re-invention with a “significant” investment from its parent company.

The ground floor cafe at the Double Tree Hilton has been transformed and unveiled as The Lock – in a nod to its waterside location.

It will serve down to earth food in a casual environment, which also extends to the outdoor waterside terrace, ideal to make the most of what might remain of the summer weather.

Guests, who don’t have to be staying at the hotel to visit the restaurant, can navigate their way through breakfast, lunch and dinner options from the rustic kitchen and hand selected ales, lagers, cocktails and wines.

Martin Vann, general manager at the DoubleTree by Hilton Leeds, said: “The Lock is about creating a warm, friendly environment, where guests can while away the hours chatting with friends and family over homely food.

“The Lock’s new look and fresh menu has completely transformed the space. The inviting atmosphere, along with the rich heritage and character of the surrounding area, makes The Lock a unique experience whether you’re visiting Leeds for the first time or local looking for something new.”

The refurbishment follows a revamp of the hotel’s flagship rooftop Sky Lounge last year.

Brian McCarthy, managing director of Valor Hospitality Europe which manages the Double Tree brand, told City Buzz: “It’s been a great two years for Valor, with all 17 of our hotels benefitting from significant investment.

“We relaunched the Sky Lounge which was really successful but wanted to offer guests an alternative dining experience through the ground floor restaurant. By making this long-term investment, we’re confident the hotel will continue to boost visitor economy in the city.”