National retailer to create 60 jobs as it takes over empty Leeds city centre site

A retailer expects to create dozens of jobs when it sets up shop in a prominent city centre location.

HomeSense is due to move into the old Clas Ohlson site on The Headrow next month.

The national chain sells homeware products and gifts at discount prices.

Its 31,551 sq ft store at 22-26 The Headrow is due to open at 10am on Thursday, February 23.

A spokeswoman said: “We are delighted to be opening our second store in Leeds, which will be our 45th in the UK and to be creating 60 new jobs within the local community”.