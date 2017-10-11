Search

Nadiya’s still dizzy over Yorkshire’s own Fat Rascals

TASTE OF YORKSHIRE: Nadiya Hussains favourite Yorkshire bake is a Fat Rascal.
TASTE OF YORKSHIRE: Nadiya Hussains favourite Yorkshire bake is a Fat Rascal.
0
Have your say

Great British Bake Off champion Nadiya Hussain might have moved away from Leeds but the city, and the county, are still in her thoughts – and on her tastebuds.

The former Roundhay resident has revealed her own favourite Yorkshire bake – the Fat Rascal. The huge fruit scone, decorated with a glacé cherry and almond face, is “absolutely delicious” served warm, with butter and jam, she says. “It’s my favourite Yorkshire food but I’ve never made a Fat Rascal,” the mum of three said. “Some things are sacred.”

Nadiya is giving a cooking demonstration at this weekend’s Flavours Food Festival in Barnsley. She is also celebrating the release of book Nadiya’s Bake Me a Festive Story.

The squirrel tucks into tea.

PICTURES: Cute squirrel sits down for tea in Sheffield and pushes shopping trolley full of nuts in this adorable photo slideshow

The twister whips across the pool as shocked holidaymakers look on. SWNS

VIDEO: Shocking footage shows mini-tornado hit Brit holiday hotel swimming pool