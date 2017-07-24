Mystery woman who helped detain wanted man sought by police in Knottingley

A woman who helped detain a wanted man today is being sought by police so they can thank her.

The mystery woman saw two off-duty police officers struggling with a wanted man in Knottingley this morning, Monday, July 24, and helped them call for back up.

It happened at Low Cross Court at around 11.15am.

During this time the officers were approached by an unknown female and despite being visibly shocked at what was unfolding in front of her, she remained calm and followed officers’ instructions and called the police to give their location.

The officers are hoping to thank the woman in person.

In a Facebook post, they said they wanted to buy her a box of chocolates, adding: “To whoever you are, if you are reading this your assistance was greatly appreciated, you stayed brave throughout and were a hero!

“You are without a doubt a credit to your community!”

The woman is being asked to call 07793219079 or email aaron.riley@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk