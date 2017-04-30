Music festival success proves Leeds is live and kicking

Leeds was today basking in the uplifting glow of a weekend that reinforced its well-deserved status as one of the country’s live music capitals.

Thousands of fans from across the North descended on the city yesterday for the annual Live At Leeds festival, which once again showcased a mix of established and emerging artists.

The Pigeon Detectives.

Acts such as Rag N Bone Man, White Lies, Slaves, Nothing But Thieves and The Pigeon Detectives played at venues including the O2 Academy Leeds, The Wardrobe, Nation of Shopkeepers and Hyde Park’s Brudenell Social Club.

Tom Grennan, She Drew The Gun, Wild Beasts, Team Picture, Wuzi, Judas, The Moonlandingz and The Golden Age of TV were among the other names who provided stand-out performances.

Notable sets also came from Fickle Friends at Leeds University Union’s Refectory and Gang of Youths at the Belgrave Music Hall.

Praise for psychedelic rockers Temples and their show at the city’s Church venue was led by Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines from Kaiser Chiefs, who tweeted that they had “nailed it”.

White Lies at the O2 Academy Leeds.

Social media was also awash with rave reviews for the festival as a whole, with @TweetsbyHarold writing: “Excellent day, superb music, top venues, brilliant event!”

Duncan Woulds tweeted: “Fantastic time zig-zagging across Leeds y’day. Saw some awesome stuff, new names, new tunes, just ace. Thank you.”

Dale Parker took to Twitter to hail the event as a “triumph”, adding: “Saw some great new bands and enjoyed some great old bands.”

Amy Dewsnap, marketing manager for Live At Leeds, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We were so pleased to bring 10,000 music fans into Leeds this Bank Holiday weekend.”

White Lies.

The success of Live At Leeds – part of the inaugural Leeds International Festival – ushers in what promises to be a memorable late spring and summer of music in the city.

Leeds’s Slam Dunk Festival will feature top alternative rock acts such as Enter Shikari, Don Broco and Deaf Havana on Sunday, May 28.

High-profile artists heading to the First Direct Arena over the next few months include Elton John, The Stone Roses and Blink 182.

Millennium Square is also hosting a busy programme of music that will include the Orchestra of Opera North reworking a selection of dancefloor anthems with the help of Leeds clubland legend Dave Beer on Friday, July 28.

And the August Bank Holiday weekend will see the likes of Kasabian, Muse, Eminem, Bastille and Liam Gallagher playing Leeds Festival at Bramham Park, near Wetherby.