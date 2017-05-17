Murals brighten up Leeds suburb

The streets of Holbeck have been given a spruce-up following the unveiling of new artwork in the suburb.

Leeds artist Ian Kirkpatrick has designed the murals, which are now on display in the heart of the South Bank.

Titled ‘South Bank Remix’, the 32 colourful murals depict Holbeck’s past, present and future opportunities within the striking former Printworks building, situated on Water Lane.

The project, which has been led by Leeds City Council and is supported by property investment company CEG, is part of a scheme to revitalise the South Bank area.

Further works of art will be unveiled over the coming weeks.

Drawing on the city’s industrial past Ian completed the mural following extensive research into the history and contemporary use of the area.

He said: “It’s actually designed like a large map.

“At the left of the designs you’ll see buildings like the upcoming HS2 train station and Bridgewater Place, and at the right Holbeck Moor and the viaduct.

“Inbetween I’ve depicted a cityscape that merges existing buildings alongside construction projects that have yet to happen.

“My hope was to bring Holbeck’s past, present and future together into a piece about cycles of growth, decay and regrowth.”

Judith Blake, Leeds City Council leader, said: “Ian’s mural cleverly tells the story of Holbeck, perfectly using imagination and colour.

“We look forward to seeing the further works of art unveiled in the coming weeks.”