‘Mummy can’t breathe’: How courageous Charlie became a little lifesaver

A courageous five-year-old came to the rescue of his mum when she suffered a potentially life-threatening asthma attack.

Charlie Bishop stayed calm as he supported his mum, Marie Mosley, and rang for help after she woke up struggling to breathe.

Miss Mosley, of Ackworth Road, Featherstone, said: “I felt a bit under the weather before I went to bed.

“I woke up at about 3.10am and I couldn’t breathe at all. I was having an asthma attack.

“I moved across the landing and was getting my phone ready to try and call my mum in the hope she would realise something was wrong.

“Charlie heard me moving about so I walked towards his bedroom and he came out and said, ‘what’s wrong?’

“He could see I couldn’t breathe. He rang his grandma for me and said ‘mummy can’t breathe, come round, she needs to go to hospital’.

“She only lives a few minutes away so was straight around to take me there.”

Thanks to Charlie’s quick-thinking actions, his grandmother, Mary, got Miss Mosley, 29, on the way to hospital within ten minutes of the attack starting.

She received treatment throughout the day and was discharged later that afternoon.

She said: “Charlie didn’t panic at all. He knew straight away that something was wrong.

“He knows that I have an inhaler and we have spoken about what to do if something like this happens but he’s never experienced me having an attack before. He was sat with me saying ‘it will be okay, it will be fine’.

“He was repeating all the things I say to reassure him when he’s poorly.

“You don’t realise that they know things like that until something like this happens.

“All the family are really proud of him. He was a right little trooper, a proper hero.”

For information and advice about asthma, visit www.asthma.org.uk or www.nhs.uk/conditions/asthma