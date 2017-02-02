Mum’s support for libraries

A full-time mum is to take centre-stage as a campaign showcasing the city’s libraries prepares to turn a new page.

Since its debut in 2015, #whatsyourstory has proved a hit by using people’s experiences of libraries to show what they have to offer.

Featuring in the latest chapter of the campaign is mum-of-three Kim Wood, who discovered her local library after moving to Leeds seven years ago. With her husband working long hours, and feeling isolated, Kim decided to seek out her nearest library, Oakwood.

It has proved to be a real lifeline for her and her three daughters: Sophie, eight; Chloe, six; and Phoebe, four.

The girls soon realised how much fun they could have in the library with everything from free access to online eMagazines, books to explore and story-times to tea-parties and food festivals.

Kim said: “The girls are total bookworms and they love nothing more than coming to the library to read and explore new books - and then taking them home to read. I love the variety of events happening at the library and the chance to meet other parents and have some grown-up conversations.”

Those featured in previous years to help recruit and inspire a new generation of library lovers included young writer Ma Maposa and inventor, Bill Hyland.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities, said: “Our libraries across the city provide an invaluable service for residents, not only because of their fantastic wide-ranging resources, but also the intangible benefits they provide such as friendship which was one of Kim’s key motivations for joining her local library.”