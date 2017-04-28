Mum allowed family home in Leeds to be used as £80,000 cannabis farm

A MUM allowed her family home in Leeds to be turned into a cannabis factory capable of producing around £80,000 worth of the Class B drug, a court heard

Leeds Crown Court heard officers went to Mojgan Jafari’s home in Belle Isle, Leeds, on October 14 last year and made the discovery after calling at the property in relation to another matter.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said officers went to the address looking for a man. They spoke to Jafari and then discovered the cannabis in a room in the attic.

The court heard a total of 61 plants were seized.

Experts estimated they could produce around £80,000 of cannabis in a year.

Jafari, who lived at the property with her children, was arrested and admitted responsibility for the plants.

She told officers she had met a man in a shop and he had asked her if she would like to make some money.

She said she had agreed to allow the plants to be kept in her home but was not responsible for looking after them.

Jafari also told officers she did not realise the seriousness of her offending.

Jafari, now of Storthes Road, Birkby, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to permitting premises to be used for the production of cannabis.

Genan Hashimi, mitigating, said Jafari had pleaded guilty at an early stage and had no previous convictions.

She urged judge Neil Clark to consider imposing a community-based punishment.

Jafari was given a 12-month community order, during which she must attend 15 rehabilitation days, designed to address her offending.

The judge said: “A significant aggravating feature of this case is that you are a mother and you allowed illegal drugs to be grown in the home where you lived with your children, which is something for which you should be ashamed.”

“You had been under a degree of pressure to do this at a time when things were particularly hard for you and you thought that by allowing someone to use the premises it would ease your financial circumstances.

“You were clearly not the prime mover behind this enterprise.”