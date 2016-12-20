Much-missed Skye’s brothers bring Christmas cheer to Leeds hospital

They looked after Leeds tot Skye Sutcliffe as she fought her brave but sadly unsuccessful battle against cancer.

And now Skye’s family have shown their gratitude for the tireless work performed by Leeds General Infirmary staff while caring for the two-year-old, from Middleton.

Skye Sutcliffe.

Her brothers, seven-year-old Riley and five-year-old Harvey, yesterday delivered dozens of Christmas presents for young patients on the hospital’s oncology wards.

Skye’s family have been raising money to pay for the gifts and they have received so many donations that they have also been able to cover the £1,000 cost of new play facilities for LGI’s oncology clinic.

The much-missed little girl’s mum, Amie Mills, has also baked special cupcakes as a festive treat for hospital staff.

Skye’s family say they have been “overwhelmed” by the support there has been for their efforts to give something back to the hospital that did its very best for her.

Skye, who was initially diagnosed with leukaemia when she was just 20 weeks old, passed away at the start of last December.

A fun run held in her memory in February in Middleton Park raised thousands of pounds for Leeds children’s cancer charity Candlelighters.

Skye’s family are continuing with their fundraising in aid of LGI and donations can be made via the www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Leeds-General-Infirmary-Childrens-Oncology-Ward web page.

Large businesses interested in helping out during 2017 are asked to e-mail amelia361@btinternet.com for further information.

Another fun run in Skye’s memory is being held on February 12, visit the www.runleeds.co.uk/runningforskye web page for more details.