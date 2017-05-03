MTV seeks Yorkshire contestants for 'body transformation' series

The producers of an MTV show are looking for local people who want to overhaul their image this summer.

The creators of the reality show Ex On The Beach are behind the new venture, which will be filmed in an exotic location

Participants must be people who want to transform their body ahead of an important event, such as a holiday or wedding.

The show's team will help them shed weight, gain muscle or just tone up problem areas.

They will take part in a 12-week fitness camp over the summer, and have the chance to work with top experts before a final 'unveiling' at a luxury resort.

The programme will be fronted by a well-known MTV presenter.

Contestants can be male or female and must be aged over 18.

To apply, send your name and contact number to apply@whizzkid.tv today.