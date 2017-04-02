Moving ceremony to mark restoration of war memorial in Leeds

A moving ceremony was held today to mark the restoration of Headingley War Memorial and the addition of a missing name.

The commemoration took place after morning service at St Michael’s and All Angels’ Church, from where the choir and small band led a procession to the war memorial at 11am.

Representatives from the British Legion, Royal Naval Association and Royal Engineers’ Association gathered alongside Headingley councillors and family members of Sapper Reginald Wright - whose name had been missed off the original memorial. Sapper Wright’s grandson had originally written a letter in the Yorkshire Evening Post about the omission which was seen by Headingley councillor Al Garthwaite (Lab, Headingley).

She, along with colleagues, councillors Jonathan Pryor and Neil Walshaw, then contacted Leeds City Council, English Heritage, and the War Memorials Trust to arrange for correction and restoration.

The £6,000 cost was funded by the Inner North west Community Committee.

Graham Wright attended today’s ceremony with about 12 family members and read the poem ‘Poppies’ by Capt JB Salmond.

He previously told the YEP: “It has been a long and convoluted exercise but it has been worth it.”

Coun Garthwaite said today: “It went very well. The Vicar re-dedicated the memorial and said a few prayers and there was a minute’s silence.”

She said in addition to Sapper Wright’s name being added to the memorial, it has also had a good clean. When the weather improves, there are plans to paint the railings to ensure the whole site is a fitting tribute to those who lost their lives at war.