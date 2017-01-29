Mountain film festival set for two-day stay in Leeds

A prestigious mountain film festival comes to Leeds Town Hall next week.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is in the city on Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 3.

Some of the attractions include thrilling short films about mind-blowing expeditions in remote parts of the globe.

Also on the itinerary will be the stars of Four Mums in a Boat, featuring four middle-aged working women from Yorkshire who rowed across the Atlantic.

The quartet will be there to introduce their film on the Thursday.

Tour Director Nell Teasdale said: “The Banff Tour is more than a series of exhilarating film nights. We guarantee that viewers will leave with new enthusiasm and inspiration for their own adventures too.”

For tickets, call 0113 376 0318.