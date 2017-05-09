Motorists warned ahead of resurfacing work on major route connecting Leeds and Bradford

Motorists are being warned of traffic disruption when road resurfacing takes places on a major route connecting Leeds and Bradford.

The surface dressing work is due to start at Thonrbury roundabout, which links the A647 Leeds Road, the B6381 Leeds Old Road, Gain Lane and Dick Lane, in mid May.

Steve Hartley, Bradford Council’s strategic director with responsibility for highways, said: “We hope people can bear with the short term inconvenience in the realisation that it is quicker than other forms of maintenance and will make the roads safer in the long term.”

The surface dressing is part of a programme of work covers a wide region encompassing Bradford, Calderdale, Leeds, Wakefield, York, Rotherham, Doncaster and Kirklees.

Surface dressing can prolong the life of a road by up to ten years, if applied at the right time as it needs to be undertaken in good weather.

This is why the work is due to start at the beginning of May and continue through the summer.

Surface dressing is quicker than other maintenance techniques and causes less disruption to traffic. Cul-de-sacs as well as main roads can be surface dressed.

The process consists of a thin film of hot bitumen being sprayed onto the road, and then a spreader puts hard chippings onto the hot bitumen. These chippings are then lightly rolled to form an interlocking surface. The road can then be driven over with care, with loose chippings being swept away. The road markings are then replaced.

This process means that the road surface is sealed to prevent water seeping in and causing damage. It also increases the skid resistance of the surface to make it safer.

Although the new surface can be driven on immediately after completion, it is advisable to drive slowly as there will be an excess of chippings initially. The road will be swept after two or three days to remove surplus chippings, and may be swept again a few days after that if needed.