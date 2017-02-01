Motorists spend four days a year looking for parking spaces

UK motorists waste an average total of nearly four days every year looking for parking spaces, a study has found.

Drivers in London typically spend almost eight minutes searching for somewhere to park after each journey, compared with five minutes in the East of England and East Midlands, according to research by trade body the British Parking Association (BPA).

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed that 39% of motorists say finding somewhere to park is a stressful experience, with just one in five (20%) describing it as “stress-free”.

More than half (59%) of people are frustrated by drivers who park badly and take up two spaces with one vehicle, while 48% are annoyed by a lack of spaces and 27% by car parks that are difficult to navigate.

BPA chief executive Patrick Troy said: “Ease of access and convenience as well as safety and lighting are key issues for motorists when looking to park.

“The BPA is committed to assisting motorists in having the best possible parking experience by building public confidence in using newer technologies which can make finding and paying for parking so much easier.”