Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Barnsley

A motorcyclist is fighting for life after crashing into a wall following a collision with a car.
The 31-year-old Barnsley man was travelling along Cemetery Road, Barnsley, when the crash occurred at 2.45pm on Saturday.
He was involved in a collision with a red Ford Fiesta travelling towards Doncaster Road.
The yellow and black motorcycle then collided with a brick wall.
South Yorkshire Police said the rider was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition today.
The 25-year-old driver of the Fiesta suffered minor injuries.
Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
