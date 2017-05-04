Motorcyclist dies from injuries following South Kirkby crash

A motorcyclist in his 60’s who was involved in a crash last month in South Kirkby has died from his injuries.

Police are issuing a fresh appeal for witnesses following the collision in South Kirkby on Tuesday, April 18.

The collision happened at around 11.35am on Southmoor Road at the junction with Common Road, and involved a black Honda motorbike and an orange Ford Ka.

Sergeant Ann Drury, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We would urge anyone who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with police.

“I would also ask members of the public to cast their minds back to 18th April and pass on any information they have, of either of the vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision, to police.”

Anyone with information should contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting reference 13170173855.