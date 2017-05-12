Most ‘substantial’ cannabis raid in 30 years carried out in Wakefield

A cannabis raid said to be most ‘substantial’ that officers had seen in more than three decades was carried out in Wakefield this week.

Acting on information that plants were ready to be cropped and sold on the streets of the city, they executed a warrant at the house in the Darnley area on Tuesday and arrested the sole male occupant.

A police spokesman said: “What they found were some of the most substantial cannabis plants that they had seen in over 30 years of joint service.

“Whilst there were only a couple of dozen plants within the premises they were so advanced in their state of growth and cultivation that each branch required its own individual support to prevent the weight of the potent drug from breaking the plant.”

The mar arrested was also found to be an illegal immigrant and was taken from station to the UK Border Agency who took him directly to a deportation centre.