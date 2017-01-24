More travel delays expected as freezing fog returns

Motorists are being warned about the return of freezing fog and ice on the roads today, while air passengers are facing further delays.

The Met Office said overnight fog may cause fresh disruption to air travel, with passengers advised to check their flights status, after thousands of would-be fliers across southern England faced cancellations and delays on Monday.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted this picture of a car in a ditch today

West Yorkshire Police tweeted a picture of a car in a ditch and warned that fog and ice on untreated roads were “particularly bad.”

Leeds Bradford Airport has cancelled a flight to London Heathrow at 13.55 today and a flight due to arrive from Heathrow at 13.20.

The new “severe” warning covers all of England, except for the North East, and south-east Wales and will remain in place until 11am.

Freezing fog is expected to become “widespread” across parts of south-west England, south-east Wales and south-west Midlands, with dense patches likely to form elsewhere.

It is expected to slowly thin and lift during Tuesday, but may persist in some areas throughout the day, the Met Office said.

Yesterday around 100 flights were cancelled at Heathrow Airport, while there was also disruption at Gatwick, London City, Stansted and Southampton airports. Flights were also delayed at Leeds Bradford, with at least one flight from Amsterdam cancelled.

A Heathrow spokesman said a similar number of flights were expected to be cancelled today and apologised to passengers who may be affected by the weather.

He said: “With Heathrow operating at more than 99% capacity, there are no gaps in the schedule that can be used for delayed flights and as a result, some passengers may experience disruption to their journeys.

“Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.”

A Gatwick spokeswoman offered the same advice and added: “Air traffic control restrictions imposed due to fog across the South East and Europe may cause some delays to flights.”

Edinburgh Airport advised passengers to contact their airlines after flights towards the south of the UK were affected on Monday.