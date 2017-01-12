More new Leeds eateries for the new year

The food and drink scene in Leeds is dishing up new offerings with bars and restaurants opening faster than you can get an UBER.

And not even a fortnight into the new year and already new places to try are on the menu to tempt you out of the house despite the cold and dark.

Here are a few for starters.

Chop’d Cafe at Central Square has freshly prepared ready-to-go salad boxes, sandwiches, stews, protein packs and breakfasts and is the firm’s second outside of the capital.

CHIDA Cantina from Leeds-based bartender, Robert Jump – taking the leap into the food market – embraces his love of all things Central American including tacos and tequila and is set to open next month.

Convive is a £2m Mediterranean restaurant at Weetwood Hall Hotel opening next month to 120 diners.

Cosy Club gives the old Next Clearance site a foodie makeover with a diverse menu, from a hearty full English breakfast, to brunch and tapas. It will open in West Riding House in the early part of 2017.

Leeds burger fans will be delighted to know there’s another tasty joint on its way with North East based Fat Hippo. Its Peanut Butter burger creation sounds worth the calorie hit but there are healthier options too.

And finally for now, Buca di Pizza, on Wellington Street, is already a popular Leeds Italian eatery but having now acquired the corner shop upstairs, the venue is set to be given a modern makeover to create a classy Prosecco bar from the Spring where you can sit back and enjoy a glass or two.

Cheers to all of that.