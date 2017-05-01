More in Common: Birstall unites to light up Tour on the world stage

Just ten months on from its darkest day, the people of Birstall united to shine a positive light on the town as the Tour de Yorkshire’s final stage passed through.

The death of MP Jo Cox following an attack outside her constituency last June led to the town being tarred with negative connotations and bad press.

Therefore, the sight of world class cyclists weaving their way through Birstall’s streets was a hugely positive sight and one that drew thousands of spectators.

Councillor Shabir Pandor (Lab, Batley West) said that Mrs Cox would have been proud of the huge turnout.

He said: “Jo used to say ‘there’s a lot more that binds us together than sets us apart’ and that was certainly true with this event.

“It seemed as if the whole community came together for a common purpose and it was a special feeling.”

Tracy Brabin, current MP for Batley and Spen, was in attendance on the day and was delighted at the turnout.

“It was an amazing day and what really pleased me was seeing so many cross-sections of the community there.” she said.

“There was lots of families, children and happy faces and it was a wonderful day.”