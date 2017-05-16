Missing sailors found safe and well

The two missing sailors who sparked a massive search in Scarborough this morning have been found safe and well.

The Don't Panic was found on rocks in South Bay at 6am this morning but it transpired the men had got off the boat hours before when it was damaged.

Coastguard, RNLI and Police all took part in the search.

John Senior, RNLI Scarborough operations manager said the two men failed to tell rescue services the boat had been damaged and left.

He said: "This cost tens of thousands of pounds and is very irresponsible.

"Every time we launch there is a danger to our crew and to for have it happen when a modicum of intelligence could have prevented it is disappointing."