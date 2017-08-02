Search

Missing: Police searching for teenage girl, 17, last seen in Wakefield

Police are continuing to search tonight for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police said Lucy Westerman has links to the Leeds and York areas, but there have been no reported sightings of her since yesterday (Tuesday).

As they issued an appeal for information on the teenager's whereabouts, they asked any who sees Lucy to call 101 and quote log reference 661 01/08.

