MISSING: Police searching for missing 16-year-old Leeds schoolgirl

Police have launched a search for a missing 16-year-old Leeds schoolgirl.

Concern is growing for Lucy Battle, aged 16, who was last seen in her school uniform in Robin Lane, Leeds.

She was seen at 2.30pm today at Crawshaw School, but has not been seen since.

Lucy is 5ft5, slim with long black hair in a ponytail, last seen wearing a school blazer, white shirt, blue grey stripped tie, black trousers and dark blue trainers.

If sighted or you have any information please ring 101 quoting incident 832 17/1/2016