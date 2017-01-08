MISSING: Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Leeds

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing in Leeds.

Kvetoslava Nistorova, aged 14, is from the Bramley area and was last seen in Bramley at about 2pm on Saturday January 7.

She was reported missing last night.

She is described as white about 5ft 4ins tall, slim and with long blonde hair.

The 14-year-old was wearing a black leather effect jacket, black boots and light brown Versace trousers. She speaks both English and Slovakian.

DS James Gross of Leeds District CID, said: "We are concerned for Kvetoslava as her disappearance is out of character.

"Anyone who sees her or who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing log number 1630 of 7th January."