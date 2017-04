Police are trying to trace a missing teenager in Leeds.

Brandon Parker, 16, was last seen on March 24 in Leeds city centre and has connections to Leeds and Halifax

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, and of slim build.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing grey bottoms and a dark blue jacket.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log 1097 27/03.