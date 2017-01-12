Missing: Police concerned for safety of Leeds man

Police searching for a missing Leeds man have issued a public appeal amid concerns for his safety.

Robert Henderson, 24, was reported missing from Bramley late last night.

Enquiries suggest he has been in Leeds city centre since then.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in, of large build, clean shaven, with brown hair and thick tortoise-shell frame glasses. He may be wearing dark denim jeans, a navy blue Superdry jumper with red writing on it and a black and white woolly hat with reindeers on it.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: "We are very concerned for Robert's welfare and urgently need to trace him and establish that he is okay. We would like to hear from anyone who has seen someone fitting his description, possibly in the city centre, or anyone who has any information that could assist in tracing him."

Anyone with information is asked contact the Special Operations Room at Elland Road via 101 quoting log number 1840 of January 11.