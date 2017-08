Police in Wakefield are seeking the public's help as they search for a 32-year-old man last seen in the city.

There have been no reported sightings of Charles Hopson since 5.50pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Issuing an appeal for information, police said tonight that Mr Hopson is known to travel to London.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 1381.