Missing 14-year-old schoolgirl confirmed dead after Manchester attack

Missing schoolgirl Nell Jones has been confirmed as dead following the Manchester bombing.

The 14-year-old attended the Ariana Grande concert with her friend from school, Freya Lewis.

Nell, of Goostrey, Cheshire, was using crutches at the time of the blast due to a ligament injury. While Freya was pulled from the arena by a couple from Bradford, Phil and Kim Dick, after she “staggered” and “collapsed” into their arms, Nell could not be found.

Her family travelled to Manchester to search for her to no avail. The pop fan’s school, Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, said yesterday (Weds) that police have confirmed Nell was one of 22 to die in the attack.

Headteacher Dennis Oliver said: “It has now been announced in the school that Nell has unfortunately died.

“I have just done six assemblies to tell the pupils. Children are all over the place crying. We are all devastated.

“The heart wrenches for me and everyone else.” Nick Lewis, the dad of Nell’s friend Freya, said: “Our situation is impossible to describe but the amazing support that everyone has shown us has been breathtaking.

“After ten and a half hours in surgery she is stable. The staff at the hospital have been incredible.

“Freya has been sewn, bolted, drilled and bandaged back together. It is going to be a long climb but we are on the first step. We really know how much you all care."