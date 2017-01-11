Misery as post offices in Leeds, Pontefract and Wakefield set to close

Post Office branches in Leeds, Pontefract and Wakefield are among 37 across the country earmarked for closure.

A total of 300 jobs, including 127 specialist roles, are at risk following the announcement by The Post Office yesterday.

It comes just weeks after the closure of a consultation on the future of the postal service.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on top of the 62 branches announced for closure and franchise in 2016, the job cuts brings more “misery” to Post Office workers and customers.

Crown Post Offices earmarked for closure include offices at Church Lane, Pudsey, Ropergate in Pontefract and Towngate in Ossett.

Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough, said: “This decision is hugely disappointing and we must take action to retain this vital service.

“Pudsey is a busy and vibrant market town and we can and must work together to achieve an outcome which is in the best interests of our community.”

Mr Andrew said he is due to meet with officials from the Post Office today in London to question the decision.

The Post Office said it will be seeking “partners” for 37 of its branches, in addition to 93 previously announced last year, nearly half of which have now relocated into shops.

Roger Gale, sales and trade marketing director, said: “We’re committed to maintaining the Post Office’s special place on the high street and the changes we are making underpin our continued commitment to give communities in every part of the country access to essential services.

“With consumer habits changing, and the high cost of maintaining premises in prime high street locations, franchising helps us to keep services where our customers want and need them. We will take time to identify the right partners over the coming months and all proposals will be subject to local consultation.”