Minute silence planned in Wakefield this morning following terrorist attack

A minute’s silence is being planned in Wakefield this morning following the Manchester terrorist attack.

Flags at all civic buildings have been lowered to half-mast and the mayor, Coun Kevin Barker, will lead the tribute at 11am this morning at the war memorial, opposite County Hall.

Members of the public are invited to attend and show support for those affected by this tragic event.

In reaction to the incident at Manchester Arena yesterday, Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council said: “We are shocked and dismayed at the truly appalling incident that occurred in Manchester last night.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected, especially those who have been injured or lost loved ones.

“Wakefield stands in solidarity with Manchester. If this is confirmed to be a terrorist attack we will not allow them to win.”

The emergency contact number for those concerned about loved ones provided by Greater Manchester Police is 0161 856 9400.