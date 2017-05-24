Minute’s silence to be held for Manchester attack victims on Thursday morning

A minute’s silence will be observed at 11am on Thursday in remembrance of all those who lost their lives in the Manchester concert bombing.

The silence will also mark the nation’s solidarity with those who were injured in the blast as well as others affected by the atrocity.

Flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings until the evening of May 25, said a statement released jointly by 10 Downing Street, the Foreign Office and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

It is understood that the silence will be followed by the resumption of local campaigning by most political parties, with the General Election contest restarting in full on Friday.

Officials said there was no national event planned for the silence but that individuals and organisations across the country are expected to decide for themselves how to mark the moment.

Staff in all government buildings are expected to observe the silence.