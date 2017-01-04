Military boot camps beat the pain of migraines

A Leeds migraine sufferer has credited military-style 'boot camp' classes with boosting her health and transforming her life.

Katherine Hogg, of Meanwood, struggled to cope with the pain brought on by the migraines, and doctors were unable to find an underlying cause of the condition.

Three years ago, she decided to overhaul her fitness regime, and began attending British Military Fitness outdoor sessions in Roundhay Park and Horsforth Hall Park.

The exercise has helped to reduce the pain of migraine attacks for Katherine, who works for Christian Aid, and she has graduated from taking part in beginner classes to becoming a member of the advanced group.

The improvement in her fitness has even inspired her to begin a personal training course and aim for a career in the industry.

"I have always suffered from really bad migraines, and doctors and specialists have no idea why - despite looking into it all my life. I take pain relief drugs, but really hate taking them.," said Katherine, who is also studying for a PhD at the University of Leeds.

"Since starting BMF I noticed that this is the only thing to help – the combination of the outdoors, exercise, distraction from pain and the sense of achievement."

Katherine has also taken up cycling and is a member of Valley Striders Cycling Club in north Leeds.

