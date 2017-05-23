Microsoft unveils ‘most versatile version of Surface Pro laptop

Microsoft has unveiled a new version of its Surface Pro laptop, calling it the “most versatile” version of the device it has ever made.

The new Surface Pro includes extended battery life and has been made thinner and lighter, Microsoft says.

The new laptop, which can also be used as a touchscreen tablet, will cost £799 and go on sale on June 15, the technology giant confirmed.

Microsoft devices boss Panos Panay said: “People’s expectations for what their devices should help them accomplish are high - and the Surface team works to exceed those expectations.

“People want beautiful and powerful devices, with all-day battery life and amazing digital inking experiences.

“They want to better express their ideas creatively while being able to work whenever, wherever and however they choose.

“The new Surface Pro delivers all that and more, building on our heritage of pushing the idea of a ‘computer’ forward while harnessing all the innovation of Windows 10 and Microsoft Office 365 to empower people to do their best creative work.”

The new device has a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen that supports use with the Surface Pen stylus, a new version of which is being launched that is able to detect more than 4,000 different levels of pressure.

It was announced during a Microsoft event in Shanghai.

The traditional hinge on the rear of the new Surface Pro has also been adapted, enabling the device to be tilted further back into what Microsoft calls “Studio Mode”, placing the screen at a better angle for writing or sketching.

The company’s most recent desktop computer - the Surface Studio - already houses a similar feature.

The new Surface Pro is also compatible with Microsoft’s Surface Dial accessory, a rotating controller that can be used both on-screen and placed on the desk next to a Surface device to open menu shortcuts and control writing tools.