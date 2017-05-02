Michael McIntyre to return to Leeds

Britain's most popular comedian will return to Leeds for an arena performance.

Michael McIntyre has confirmed a First Direct Arena date for May 19 next year as part of a global 2018 tour.

His Big World Tour will take in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Norway, the US, Canada, Switzerland, Iceland, Sweden, Malta and the Nethelands. The schedule includes countries he will be visiting for the first time.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am tomorrow before they go on general sale at 10am on Friday May 5. Tickets will be available to purchase from www.firstdirectarena.com.