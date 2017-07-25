Merrion sees 60,000 plus visitor rise

A leeds shopping centre has recorded an increase in footfall of over 60,000 more visitors for the first half of this year and is putting it down to having a mixture of budget and boutique brands.

From January to June, the Merrion Centre has recorded a four per cent increase in visitors compared to the same period in 2016.

In the last 12 months, the centre has launched a Heron discounted food store and a restaurant from celebrity chef, Marco Pierre White.

The Merrion is the longest running shopping centre in the city, having opened in the 1960s, but over recent months has been revamping its offering which now includes value shops, restaurants, leisure activities and now also a hotel.

And it is this mix which centre bosses believe makes it appeal to a wider age range and demographic of customer.

James Broughton, Head of Marketing and PR at Town Centre Securities, owners of the Merrion Centre said: “We’ve noticed a shift in shopper expectations when it comes to value, and we know that people aren’t just visiting one store when doing their weekly shop.

“We are finding that people will visit Heron Foods, Poundworld and Home Bargains along with Morrisons for their weekly shop but then we ensure they have other options when they’re looking to treat themselves. The rise of value stores moving to city centre locations has meant the Merrion has been able to offer great value whilst also giving people the option to experience higher-end stores all in one location.”

So far this year at The Merrion there have been five new shop openings including Jumbo Records and the Leeds United store, the introduction of a street food festival and renovation of My Thai restaurant with more openings planned for this year.