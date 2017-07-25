Men stabbed in neck and hand in Leeds city centre attack

Have your say

Two men were stabbed in Leeds city centre in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

The attack happened at around 3am in Lady Beck Close, off Bridge Street, near the Victoria Gate shopping centre.

Both victims were taken to hospital - one with hand injuries and the other with neck injuries.

Police said neither injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

Two men, aged 29 and 23, and a boy, 16, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remain in custody.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 144 of July 5.