Memorial for tragic Leeds family is unveiled

A commemorative stone and bench were unveiled during a moving ceremony held in memory of three murdered Allerton Bywater family members.

The tribute to Geraldine, Shannon and Shane Newman’s presented at the new Kiln Park retail development behind the Millennium Village on Sunday.

Geraldine’s former colleagues from Wilko in Castleford turned out to mourn alongside nearby residents.

Allerton Bywater Parish Council members, Kiln Park developer Priority Space, Millennium Village builder Keepmoat Homes and ward councillors organised the memorial. Reverend Rosemarie Hayes also attended.

Shop manager Ms Newman, 51, and her two children, 11 and six, were found dead at their home on Beeston Way in February 2 last year.