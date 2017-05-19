Massive swarm descends on Wakefield, scaring shoppers

In a scene reminiscent of a bad B-movie (or Bee-movie, perhaps) a massive swarm invaded Wakefield recently - and gathered in the city centre during a busy lunch hour.

Hundreds of the stripy insects were seen in the flower beds on Cathedral precinct, opposite Boots, and one brave passer-by got close enough to take a quick snap.

Lauren Woods, who works at Bohemia and Sisters hair salon on Kirkgate, had been on her lunch hour last Thursday when she went to take a seat on the bench next to the raised bushes.

She said: “I nearly walked straight into the swarm, the bench was empty and there was good reason for it!

“I thought they were flies at first, there were hundreds and plenty of people stopping to see what was going on.

“Some people thought they were wasps but at this time of year I think they’re more likely to have been bees - I’m a bit of an animal lover so I know a little bit about them.

“They weren’t making much noise but I didn’t really want to get in the middle of them!”

It was thought the swarm had gone within a few hours.

Experts say that bees tend to swarm at this time of year, so it is not uncommon to thousands to gather in unusual places.