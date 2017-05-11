Masked men target Leeds post office in armed raid

Masked raiders fled empty-handed after staging a terrifying attempted armed robbery at a post office in Leeds.

Two men, carrying what appeared to be a handgun and a sledgehammer, struck at the post office on Compton Road in Harehills yesterday afternoon.

They attacked the store’s security screen with the hammer – triggering a smoke alert system – before running off.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened shortly before 2pm.

West Yorkshire Police said enquiries were ongoing. Witnesses are asked to ring 101, quoting crime reference 13170210714.