Masked machete robber steals man's business takings outside Leeds bank

A masked robber armed with a machete targeted a man outside a bank in Leeds.

The robbery happened at around 10am today (Monday), outside the NatWest bank in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, where a cordon is now in place.

Police said the victim, 38, was on his way to deposit business takings when he was approached by the offender in the street.

The man, who was armed with a machete, threatened him before stealing the bag of cash.

He then fled in a grey Volkswagen Polo car.

The victim was not injured.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Hails, of Leeds District CID, said: “We currently have a cordon in place at the scene and are carrying out enquiries into the incident.

“The victim was not physically injured but is understandably shaken by what has happened.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the grey Volkswagen Polo either leaving the scene or waiting in the area in the time leading up to the robbery.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime number 13170480048.