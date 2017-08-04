Martin hits his £10k goal with help from the Leeds United family

Muscular dystrophy sufferer and Leeds United supporter Martin Hywood has thanked his fellow Whites fans for helping to propel his charity fundraising to new heights.

Martin set himself a challenge at the start of this year of making it – with a group of family and friends – to the summit of Mount Snowdon, even though his condition means he cannot take more than a few steps without feeling discomfort.

The 43-year-old dad-of-three duly achieved his goal on a never-to-be forgotten Saturday last month, completing the gruelling climb over the course of nine hours.

And, thanks to donations from a small army that includes many Leeds fans, he has now hit his target of raising £10,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Martin, who was joined on the walk by 40 people, including Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix and Sky Sports broadcaster Bryn Law, said: “Snowdon was one of the best days of my life and one of the worst.

“It was the most pain I have ever felt, a whole new level of enduring pain, pain where I never thought pain could get to.

“It was all worth it in the end though. We have had some amazing donations – none of this would have been possible without friendship and compassion, it was a real united team effort.

“We all need friendship, and even more so as we grow older or less abled than we were the year before.”

Martin, who lives in Buckinghamshire and was recently made an honorary member of the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, raised thousands of pounds for muscular dystrophy research last year with a series of mile-long walks to more than a dozen of the country’s top sporting venues and events.

Destinations included London’s Oval cricket ground and Buckinghamshire’s Stoke Mandeville Stadium as well as United’s Elland Road stadium.

To back Martin’s fundraising, visit the www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MusclesMatter1 web page.