Marti Pellow announces he is leaving Wet Wet Wet

After 30 years of hits and sell-out concerts with Wet Wet Wet, Marti Pellow has decided to leave the band to concentrate on his solo career.

He has just finished three hugely successful Wet Wet Wet concerts - with the final night at Edinburgh Castle celebrating the band’s 30th anniversary - with no one at the

time realising that this was probably Marti’s last concert with the band, at least for the foreseeable future.

Marti Pellow said: “I will be spending more time on my solo work - performing concerts, acting and my own songwriting - as an artist I feel a lot more settled in this world. I have had a great time and loved my career with Wet Wet Wet and to me they will always be the best band in the world.

“When I started in Wet Wet Wet I gave it 100% of my heart and soul and that’s what it demands and that is also what the fans demand - and if I can’t do that because my focus is elsewhere, then this is not fair on the fans or the rest of the guys in the band.”

Marti is currently engrossed in writing a new stage musical with his long-term music collaborator and producer Grant Mitchell, along with leading theatre dramaturge and playwright, Jack Bradley.