Manchester terror attack: What we know so far

With children among 22 people killed in a terror attack at a concert in Manchester last night, here is what we know so far:

- Where and when did the explosion take place?

At the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena when fans were leaving the packed venue at around 10.30pm.

- How many people were killed and injured?

Last night, Greater Manchester Police said 19 lives had been lost, but confirmed this morning that death toll has now risen to 22.

A further 59 victims were injured in the attack and treated at eight hospitals across Manchester. Some are described as seriously injured.

Emergency services received more than 240 calls about the blast.

- Who was behind the attack?

Greater Manchester Police's Chief Constable, Ian Hopkins, said a suicide bomber detonated an 'improvised explosive device' and died in the blast.

- What has the Government response to the attack been?

Prime Minister Theresa May described the blast as an 'appalling terrorist attack' and is to chair an emergency meeting at 9am with the Cobra committee.

- Who is investigating the attack?

The investigation is being led by Greater Manchester Police with officers working with the national counter terrorism policing network and UK intelligence agencies. Officers from police forces across the country, including South Yorkshire Police, have been drafted in to boost numbers.

Forensic experts are at the crime scene this morning examining the area.

More than 400 police officers were deployed the Manchester Arena and surrounding area, with officers still there this morning.

- What is the police probe concentrating on?

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said a 'fast-moving investigation' is underway and those involved were looking at whether the suicide bomber 'was acting alone or as part of a network'.

- How can people with concerns for loved ones find out more?

Two emergency helplines have been set up - 0161 856 9400 and 0161 856 9900.

- Can people travel to Manchester by train today?

Manchester Victoria Station, which was evacuated during the incident, remains closed while forensic investigators gather evidence.

- What should people do if they have information or suspicions?

Call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321 or 999 with urgent concerns.

Any footage from the scene should be uploaded at ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk or ukpoliceimageappeal.com