Search

Manchester terror attack: What we know about the victims and those still missing

#StandTogether. PIC: Simon Hulme

#StandTogether. PIC: Simon Hulme

Here is what we know so far about the victims and those missing.

POLICE have said they are “confident” they know the identities of all 22 people who died in Monday night’s terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Wendy Fawell.

Leeds school staff express ‘deep sadness’ after ex-colleague dies in Manchester attack