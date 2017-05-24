Search

Manchester terror attack: What we know about the victims and those missing

Mourners look put down flower tributes at St Ann's Square in Manchester city centre. PIC: SWNS

Here is what we know so far about the victims and the missing.

POLICE today said they are “confident” they know the identities of all 22 people who died in Monday night’s terror attack at Manchester Arena.

