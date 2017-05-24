Search

Manchester terror attack: What we know about the victims

#StandTogether. PIC: Simon Hulme

Here is what we know so far about the victims.

POLICE have said they are “confident” they know the identities of all 22 people who died in the terror attack at Manchester Arena.

A woman stands by floral tributes in St Ann's Square, Manchester. PIC: PA

