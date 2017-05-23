Manchester Terror Attack: Security to be reviewed for Kell Brook fight, Take That concert and James Arthur gig in Sheffield after bomb blast

Police chiefs have announced that security is to be reviewed for major events in Sheffield in the wake of the terror attack in Manchester yesterday.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured another 50 in a bomb blast at Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert last night.

Now, police chiefs in Sheffield are looking at major events in the city where huge crowds are expected and are discussing security arrangements with organisers.

They have warned members of the public to expect an increase in police officers on the streets and in crowded places.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “On behalf of South Yorkshire Police, I’d like to pass on our condolences to all of those affected by last night’s attack in Manchester.

“Greater Manchester Police, like South Yorkshire Police, regularly prepare and exercise for such atrocities but always in the hope that this preparation is not needed.

“We will do all that we can to support Greater Manchester Police in their investigations and will also work tirelessly to provide reassurance to people here in South Yorkshire.

“You’ll now see an increased police presence of both armed and unarmed officers in crowded places. This increase in policing is not based on a specific threat to South Yorkshire, simply our intention to offer reassurance and allow you to go about your business knowing that we stand with you.

“I know many of you will have plans for the bank holiday weekend which may include large events such as the Kell Brook fight, Take That or James Arthur concert. We’re working closely with all of the event planners for such events now to review security arrangements and ensure you can enjoy the event as much as possible, but I do ask that you follow the event online for further updates.

“Attacks on our communities, particularly our children, are beyond comprehension. Our resolve to tackle this will bring out our true strength and unity as we stand shoulder to shoulder.

"To do this, we must all remain vigilant and feel able to report our concerns."

Call the Anti-terror hotline on 0800 789 321.

Those concerned about loved ones at last night's concert should call 0800 096 0095.

Anyone with footage of last night's bomb blast should visit www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk